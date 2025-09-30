Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.77 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 95.25 ($1.28). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 96.35 ($1.29), with a volume of 222,200 shares traded.

MBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 160 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 170 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.77. The stock has a market cap of £88.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,714.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Michelmersh Brick had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.46%. Research analysts expect that Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc will post 10.3053435 earnings per share for the current year.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

