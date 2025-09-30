Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 45,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

