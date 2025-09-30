MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes $464,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

