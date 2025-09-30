Moderna, Inc. $MRNA Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1,129.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Moderna were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% in the first quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.81.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

