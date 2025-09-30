Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.99.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

