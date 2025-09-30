NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.2% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.0%

AVGO stock opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

