NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,148,818 shares of company stock valued at $720,112,070. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.