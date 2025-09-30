NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Raised by Palacios Wealth Management LLC

Palacios Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 29.6% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.55.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,723,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,055,350. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,148,818 shares of company stock worth $720,112,070. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

