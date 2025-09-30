Okta, Inc. $OKTA Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Okta by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 37,287.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,360. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $301,889.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,606.35. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,168 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Okta from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.83. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.