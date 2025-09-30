ORG Partners LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.06.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $179.89 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.