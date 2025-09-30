ORG Partners LLC Acquires 590 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,381,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 6.2% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 964,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 56,437 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 807,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oklo by 4,974.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 570,532 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Oklo during the first quarter worth $11,674,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $6,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,064,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total value of $8,658,589.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 75,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,922.74. This represents a 54.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,387 shares of company stock worth $19,020,580 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OKLO. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Barclays set a $146.00 target price on Oklo in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Oklo Price Performance

OKLO opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -277.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

