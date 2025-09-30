ORG Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Northland Capmk downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 target price (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $409.12 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

