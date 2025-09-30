ORG Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2,220.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after acquiring an additional 706,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 46.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 120,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the second quarter worth approximately $32,547,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 16.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $340,954.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,586,965.53. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,369 shares of company stock worth $1,042,586. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wabtec

Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.71. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.