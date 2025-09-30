ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 966.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $303.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,057,995.80. This represents a 11.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

