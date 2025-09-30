ORG Partners LLC Buys 126 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CHD stock opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average of $97.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

