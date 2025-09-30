ORG Partners LLC Buys 186 Shares of Aon plc $AON

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AON by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in AON by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.69.

AON Trading Down 0.5%

AON stock opened at $354.28 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.AON’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

