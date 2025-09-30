ORG Partners LLC Buys 201 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Veeva Systems by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 26,258.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,808,000 after acquiring an additional 420,659 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 170,800.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $293.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.43. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.30 and a 52-week high of $296.72. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.48.

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,063 shares of company stock worth $302,955. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

