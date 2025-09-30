ORG Partners LLC Buys 81 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $96,737,000 after acquiring an additional 663,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 541,617 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $78,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,472 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $202.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $203.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday. Arete Research set a $192.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.64.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,725.08. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,407.36. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $4,519,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

