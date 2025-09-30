ORG Partners LLC Buys 976 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 101.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $42.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.