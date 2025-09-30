ORG Partners LLC Buys New Shares in John Hancock High Yield ETF $JHHY

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JHHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of John Hancock High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock High Yield ETF by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock High Yield ETF alerts:

John Hancock High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0%

JHHY stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. John Hancock High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

John Hancock High Yield ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock High Yield ETF (JHHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated high-yield corporate bonds. The fund aims to maximize income with capital growth as a secondary objective JHHY was launched on May 1, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JHHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.