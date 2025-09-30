ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,925 Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares $JDST

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of JDST opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

