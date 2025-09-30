ORG Partners LLC Decreases Position in Mueller Water Products $MWA

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,795,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $61,497,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 66.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $53,854,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 95.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,212,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $627,730.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 86,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,160.20. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,664 shares of company stock worth $909,819. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

