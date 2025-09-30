ORG Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $261.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

