ORG Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $274,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 68.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $525,000. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $291,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

