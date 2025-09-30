ORG Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in STAAR Surgical Company $STAA

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1,693.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.74. STAAR Surgical Company has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

