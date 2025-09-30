ORG Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 173.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT opened at $414.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

