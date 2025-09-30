ORG Partners LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 109.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $2,238,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,148 shares in the company, valued at $52,739,005.60. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $278,070.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,287.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,456 shares of company stock worth $10,524,945. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ MU opened at $163.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $183.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $170.45.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

