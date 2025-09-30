ORG Partners LLC Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.33.
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
In other news, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Down 1.3%
SNPS opened at $481.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.38. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
