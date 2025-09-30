ORG Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Mosaic Company $MOS

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 712.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 27.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Mosaic by 25.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 29.83%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

