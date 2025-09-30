ORG Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

