ORG Partners LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.7%

CMCSA opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.