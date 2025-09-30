ORG Partners LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Stock Down 0.7%
CMCSA opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
