ORG Partners LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 130.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

