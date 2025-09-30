ORG Partners LLC Has $42,000 Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,876.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 26.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

