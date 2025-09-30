ORG Partners LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -188.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $478.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cormark upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

