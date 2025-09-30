ORG Partners LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $143.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,214 shares of company stock valued at $13,048,957. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.