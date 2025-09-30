ORG Partners LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. $BTG

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 689.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 23.7% in the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 64,838,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,789,000 after buying an additional 12,419,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,099,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,524,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 23.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,791,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,849,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTG opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.42.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -22.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.60) on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

