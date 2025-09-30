ORG Partners LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 4,320.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

