ORG Partners LLC Has $55,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.5%

HCA opened at $421.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $422.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.