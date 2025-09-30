ORG Partners LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 1,622.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik Stock Up 1.6%

Rubrik stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $346,560.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 407,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,250,370.72. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $791,260.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,654.34. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,859. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.