ORG Partners LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 865.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $252,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $210,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2,073.9% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $322.03 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,720 shares of company stock worth $12,159,241. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

