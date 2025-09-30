ORG Partners LLC Has $71,000 Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,798.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $102.00 price objective on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. CLSA initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

