ORG Partners LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 105,345.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

NYSE:FI opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

