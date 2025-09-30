ORG Partners LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. The trade was a 39.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

