ORG Partners LLC Increases Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $369.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.18. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

