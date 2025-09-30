ORG Partners LLC Increases Stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares $JNUG

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Free Report) by 405.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at $501,000.

JNUG stock opened at $160.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.66. The firm has a market cap of $650.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 2.57.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

