ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 2,853.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Tempus AI Price Performance

NASDAQ TEM opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. The company had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tempus AI news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 17,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,303,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 839,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,644,787. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 332,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $25,456,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,141,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,837,409.92. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 933,662 shares of company stock worth $67,909,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

View Our Latest Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.