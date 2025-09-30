ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 142,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 183,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

