ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 96.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 46.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,002 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.15.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.5%

AMAT stock opened at $204.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.80. The stock has a market cap of $163.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.