ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. $LCTX

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Broadwood Capital Inc. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 49,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after buying an additional 7,894,737 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 6,310,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 275.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,578.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 497,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.66. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Lineage Cell Therapeutics
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
