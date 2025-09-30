ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,129,000 after buying an additional 2,446,224 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 112.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,112,000 after buying an additional 372,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ARM by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,513,000 after buying an additional 49,805 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in ARM by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 477,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,197,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.02. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $182.88. The firm has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a PE ratio of 211.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 4.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ARM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.